Breakfast Sandwiches
- Brickfast Wrap
On a flatbread with ham & potato hash, scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, and tomatillo aioli$10.25
- Brickfast Capi
On a white bread with hot capicola, scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, and mayo$10.25
- Cheddar Brickfast
On garlic Cheddar bread with scrambled eggs, ham, tomatoes, and mayo$10.25
- Brickfast Bagel
On a jalapeño Cheddar bagel with bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, scrambled egg, and tomatillo aioli$10.25
- Brickfast Sausage Roll
Roll, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs & Vermont Cheddar Cheese.$10.25
- Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich: Scrambled Egg with Choice of Cheese and Bread Option.$6.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma
Lite fare. On a flatbread with all natural chicken breast, tahini sauce, tomatoes, and pickles$11.50
- Beef Shawarma
On a flatbread with beef, tahini sauce, tomatoes, and pickles$13.00
- Lentil Shawarma
Lite fare. On a flatbread with lentils, tahini sauce, tomatoes, and pickles$11.50
- Roasted Pork
On rosemary garlic sourdough with all-natural roasted pork, provolone cheese, mayo, and housemade coleslaw$13.00
- Cuban
On a roll with all natural roasted pork, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, and pickles$14.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
On a roll with white American cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, & mayo$15.00
- Chicken Philly
On a roll with all-natural chicken breast, white American cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, & spicy tomatillo aioli$15.00
- Pastrami & Havarti
On marble rye with Dijon mustard and pickles$14.50
- Traditional Pastrami
On a roll with yellow mustard and pickles$14.50
- Lentilicious
Lite fare. Lentils on garlic Cheddar with Parmesan and smoked Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and mayo$11.50
- Corned Beef & Swiss
On sourdough with Thousand Island dressing, cabbage slaw, and pickles$14.50
- 3-Cheese Grilled Cheese
On garlic Cheddar with havarti, smoked Gouda, and Parmesan cheese$9.00
- Classic Grilled Cheese
On sourdough bread, Vermont Cheddar, and white American cheese$9.00
- Grilled Sausage
On a roll with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pickles$14.00
- Hot Capicola
On sourdough with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions or pepperoncinis, mayo, and pickles$13.50
- Grilled Tuna
Lite fare. On sourdough with wild-caught tuna steak, Vermont Cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions$15.50
- BBQ Pork
On rosemary garlic sourdough with all natural roasted pork, Vermont Cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce$12.50
- Grilled Chicken
On rosemary garlic sourdough with all-natural chicken breast, smoked Gouda cheese, havarti cheese, mayo, pickles, organic mixed greens, and red onions$12.50
- Sirloin Burger
On herb focaccia with sirloin burger, Vermont Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and Thousand Island dressing$11.50
- Beyond Burger
On herb focaccia with impossible patty, Vermont Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and Thousand Island dressing$11.50
- BBQ Beef
On sourdough with Vermont Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, and pickles$14.50
- BBQ Chicken
On sourdough with all-natural chicken breast, Vermont Cheddar cheese, pickles, and red onions$12.00
- Pepper Jack Chicken
On herb focaccia, all-natural chicken breast, pepper Jack cheese, organic mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, yellow mustard, and spicy tomatillo aioli$12.50
Deli Sandwiches
- Italian
On a roll with Genoa salami, ham, mortadella and hot capicola with provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper$14.50
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
On sourdough with house chicken salad, avocado, and red onions$12.00
- Ham & Swiss
Lite fare. On sourdough, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, & yellow mustard$11.75
- Bacon, Turkey, & Provolone
On a roll with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, & mayo$15.00
- Tuna
Lite fare. On wheat with smoked Gouda cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, salt, and pepper$12.95
- Vegan Veggie
Lite fare. On wheat with cucumber, tomatoes, bell pepper, mixed green, & lettuce$10.50
- Roast Beef/Vermont
On sourdough with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar$14.50
- Build Your Own$8.99
Specialty Salads
- Italian Salad
Genoa salami, ham, hot capi, mortadella, provolone cheese with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini, & Italian dressing$14.50
- Mixed Greens Salad
Lite fare. Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, & ranch dressing$9.99
- Tuna Salad
Lite fare. Romaine lettuce, smoked Gouda cheese, tomatoes, pickles, cucumber, & ranch dressing$13.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, & croutons$13.95
- Small Lentil Salad$3.75
- Medium Lentil Salad$5.75
- Large Lentil Salad$11.50
- Small Potato Salad$3.75
- Medium Potato Salad$5.75
- Large Potato Salad$11.50
- Small Pasta Salad$3.75
- Medium Pasta Salad$5.75
- Large Pasta Salad$11.50
- Small Coleslaw Salad$3.75
- Medium Coleslaw Salad$5.75
- Large Coleslaw Salad$11.50
- Small Greek Cucumber Salad$3.75
- Medium Greek Cucumber Salad$5.75
- Large Greek Cucumber Salad$11.50
- Small Chicken Salad$3.75
- Medium Chicken Salad$5.75
- Large Chicken Salad$11.50
Beverages
- Mexican Cola$2.75
- Coke Can$1.99
- Diet Coke Can$1.99
- Sprite Can$1.99
- A & W Root Beer$2.50
- Arizona Arnold Palmer$1.99
- Water Bottle (16oz)$1.75
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$2.29
- Coconut Water$2.99
- Coke Bottle$2.50
- Coze Zero Bottle$2.50
- Diet Coke Bottle$2.50
- Diet Dr Pepper Can$1.75
- Fanta Glass Bottle$2.99
- Humm Kombucha$3.39
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$2.99
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.99
- Jarritos Mango$2.99
- Kern Guava$1.75
- Kern Mango$1.75
- Kern Peach$1.75
- Kern Strawberry Peach$1.75
- Mexicola$2.99
- Mexisprite$2.99
- Organic Apple Grape$1.50
- Arizona Strawberry Lemonade$3.15
- Arizona Watermelon$2.25
- Arizona Fruit Punch$3.00
- Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water$1.99
- Pure Leaf Green Tea$2.50
- Reeds Original Ginger$2.99
- Simply Orange Juice$2.50
- Snapple Apple$2.50
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$2.50
- Snapple Mango Madeness$2.50
- Sprite Can$1.75
- Virgils Root Beer$2.99
- Arizona Mucho Mango$2.25
- Celsius$3.04
- Evian$2.50
- Voss$3.49